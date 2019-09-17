Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:13 September 17, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 27/19 Cloudy 20

Suwon 28/17 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 28/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/16 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 27/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20

Jeonju 29/16 Sunny 10

Gwangju 29/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/16 Sunny 0

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

(END)

