Tuesday's weather forecast
09:13 September 17, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 27/19 Cloudy 20
Suwon 28/17 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 28/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/16 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 27/14 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20
Jeonju 29/16 Sunny 10
Gwangju 29/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/16 Sunny 0
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
