Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Tuesday due to overnight falls on Wall Street as market sentiment was dampened by attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 4.45 points, or 0.22 percent, to reach 2,057.77 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.52 percent, the S&P 500 was down 0.31 percent, and the Nasdaq composite shed 0.28 percent.
Most large-cap shares were mixed, with refiners surging.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.21 percent, and No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.17 percent
In contrast, SK hynix, a major chipmaker, was up 0.5 percent, and SK Innovation, the country's No. 1 refiner, advanced 0.29 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.5 won from the previous session's close.
