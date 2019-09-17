Shinsegae's BoonTheShop to open at Harrods in London
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group said Tuesday its luxury fashion brand, BoonTheShop, will open at an upscale British department store.
BoonTheShop will get a space on the second floor of Harrods in London, marking the first time for a local fashion brand to do so, according to Shinsegae.
BoonTheShop, founded in 2000, first expanded its business abroad by getting a space at Barneys New York, a high-end department store, followed by one at Le Bon Marche in Paris.
BoonTheShop, headed by Creative Director Valentine Miniconi, will display about 100 selected items for minimalist, ready-to-wear collections for men and women, Shinsegae said.
The upscale brand selects fur and cashmere as the store's main items, with mink coat priced at US$24,995, wool coat at $4,995 and cashmere knitwear at $1,195.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)