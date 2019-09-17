N. Korea urges self-reliance ahead of resumption of nuclear talks with U.S.
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged its people to stick to "self-reliance" on Tuesday, calling it an "eternal lifeline" that guarantees the happiness of future generations.
The appeal appears aimed at strengthening the North's internal unity and raising its bargaining leverage ahead of a resumption of talks with the United States expected to take place in a few weeks.
"If we hand down the economy built on dependence on others and material wealth accumulated based on others' help to our offspring, there would be no rewarding for our hard-working and we will be ashamed in front of our future generations," the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary.
"Self-reliance is the only way for our survival and progress," the paper added. "It is an eternal lifeline that strongly guarantees the happiness of our future generations."
North Korea has repeatedly emphasized the importance of self-reliance while nuclear talks with the U.S. have been stalled, dimming the outlook for an immediate removal or easing of the global economic sanctions hurting its economy.
On Monday, North Korea said that a working-level meeting with the U.S. will likely take place "in a few weeks" but urged the complete removal of "threats" and "hurdles" endangering its security and hampering its development.
Nuclear talks between the two countries have been stalled since February's no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, which fell apart over disagreements about how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's sanctions relief.
