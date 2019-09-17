Go to Contents
Hanwha Defense shortlisted in Australian armored car project

11:32 September 17, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Defense, a defense unit of chemicals- and defense-focused Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it was shortlisted in Australia's 5 trillion-won (US$4.2 billion) armored vehicle project.

Hanwha Defense' Redback armored car and Germany-based Rheinmetall Defence Electronics' Lynx armored vehicle have become the two final candidates in the project, the company said in a statement.

"We will manufacture a test product by mid 2020 and deliver it to the Australian government to be tested for one year. The Australian government will finally select one of the two products at the end of 2021," a company spokesman said.

If Hanwha wins the project, it is expected to supply 400 armored vehicles to the Australian Army, he said.

This file photo provided by Hanwha Defense shows the company's Redback armored vehicle. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


