(4th LD) S. Korea on high alert after 1st African swine fever case confirmed
SEJONG -- South Korea is on alert Tuesday to prevent the spread of African swine fever after the first case of the animal disease was confirmed near the border with North Korea.
The agriculture ministry said it began to slaughter some 4,000 pigs in a precautionary step.
Prosecution summons daughter of justice minister for probe
SEOUL -- The prosecution has summoned the daughter of the justice minister as part of a probe into allegations that she entered prestigious colleges on the back of exaggerated internship experiences or fabricated certificates.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office called in the 28-year-old daughter of Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Monday over its widening investigation into a set of corruption allegations involving the minister's family.
Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun ordered to pay compensation to alleged rape victim
SEOUL -- Park Yoo-chun, an actor and former member of K-pop boy band JYJ, must pay compensation to one of four women who claimed to have been raped by him years ago, following a local court's mandatory mediation, court officials said Tuesday.
The Mediation Center of Seoul Court decided on July 15 on a damage suit filed against the 32-year-old Park by one of the four, identified only as A, the officials said.
Korea's FX market grows but at slower pace than others: report
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign exchange (FX) market grew significantly over the past three years but at a slower pace than those of other major economies, the central bank said Tuesday.
In April, the daily FX trading volume here came to US$55.32 billion, up 15.7 percent from $47.81 billion in April 2016, the Bank of Korea said, citing a triennial report from the Bank of International Settlement (BIS).
(3rd LD) Trump says it isn't time for him to visit N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday it is not the right time to visit Pyongyang after a newspaper reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un invited him for what would be their third summit.
Trump said last week that he expected to meet Kim again "at some point" this year.
Korean firms suffer extended slump in Q2
SEOUL -- South Korean companies continued to suffer setbacks in their sales and profits in the second quarter amid slower economic growth and sluggish exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.
In the April-June period, the average sales of local companies shrank 1.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(News Focus) N. Korea seen eyeing high ground in upcoming nuclear talks with U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be angling for the upper hand in the upcoming nuclear talks with the United States by reiterating long-held demands critical to the security of its regime and its economic development, analysts said Tuesday.
On Monday, the unnamed director general handling U.S. affairs at the North's foreign ministry said that discussions on denuclearization may be possible "when threats and hurdles endangering our system security and obstructing our development are clearly removed."
Seoul likely to lose megacity status
SEOUL -- Seoul is getting smaller and older in terms of population and could soon cease to be a megacity with over 10 million inhabitants, the capital's government said Tuesday.
According to the city government, the total number of residents in the capital was 10,049,607 as of the end of last year, including 283,984 foreign residents.
