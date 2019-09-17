Go to Contents
S. Korean Han Na-lae falls in 1st round of WTA event at home

14:31 September 17, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Han Na-lae was sent packing in the first round of a WTA tournament on home soil on Tuesday.

Han, world No. 159, fell to the 75th-ranked Anastasia Potapova of Russia 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul.

There are no South Korean players left in the singles competition at the tournament. Choi Ji-hee lost her first round match on Monday.

Han Na-lae of South Korea hits a shot against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their first round women's singles match at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 17, 2019. (Yonhap)

The Korea Open, first held in 2004, is the only WTA event in the country each fall, and no South Korean has won the singles title. Han and Choi teamed up to win the doubles title last year.

Both players were wild card entries to the singles this year.

Han and Potapova broke each other twice in the first set, with the Russia surviving a tiebreak. And Potapova was all over Han in the second set, breaking the South Korean three times en route to a straight-set victory.

Also on Tuesday, top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece withdrew from the tournament with a right wrist injury. She was the highest-ranked player in the tournament at No. 27.

Sakkari's exit leaves Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia as the top-ranked player in the field at No. 39. The second-seed player won her first round match Monday.

In other matches Tuesday, Australian Priscilla Hon defeated Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-4.

Another Romanian, Ana Bogdan, needed three sets to get past Polona Hercog of Slovenia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

The second round will get underway Wednesday, and the final will take place Sunday.

In this Associated Press photo, Priscilla Hon of Australia returns a shot to Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania during their first-round women's singles match at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 17, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

