Car-sharing app SoCar adds Tesla Model 3 to lineup

14:49 September 17, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean car-sharing app SoCar said Tuesday it has added Tesla Motors Inc.'s Model 3 to its vehicle lineup to better serve customers.

SoCar will introduce the all-electric Model 3 as a vehicle for its car-sharing services in October, the company said in a statement.

SoCar currently offers 20 kinds of imported and Korean-made vehicles for car-sharing services, the statement said.

Last month, U.S. carmaker Tesla launched the Model 3 in the Korean market as it strives to absorb a growing appetite for electric vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

This file photo provided by Tesla shows the Model 3 launched in South Korea on Aug. 13, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


