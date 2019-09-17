Car-sharing app SoCar adds Tesla Model 3 to lineup
14:49 September 17, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean car-sharing app SoCar said Tuesday it has added Tesla Motors Inc.'s Model 3 to its vehicle lineup to better serve customers.
SoCar will introduce the all-electric Model 3 as a vehicle for its car-sharing services in October, the company said in a statement.
SoCar currently offers 20 kinds of imported and Korean-made vehicles for car-sharing services, the statement said.
Last month, U.S. carmaker Tesla launched the Model 3 in the Korean market as it strives to absorb a growing appetite for electric vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
(END)
Keyword