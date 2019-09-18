Export prices rise in Aug. on weak won
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's export prices rose from a month earlier for the first time in three months in August but largely on the weakening of the local currency against the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The export price index, in terms of Korean won, came to 101.90 in the month, up 1.5 from 100.44 the month before, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading, however, marks a 3.9-percent drop from the same month last year.
The on-month increase was mostly attributed to the weakening of the local currency, which on average traded at 1,208.98 won against the greenback in August, compared with 1,175.31 won to the dollar in July, according to the BOK.
The export price index, in terms of foreign currencies, came to 95.44 last month, down from 96.60 in July.
South Korea's exports have dropped for nine consecutive months since December, tumbling 13.6 percent on-year in August alone.
Export prices of farmed products, including fisheries and forestry goods, rose 2.5 percent from a month earlier in August while those of industrial goods gained 1.4 percent over the cited period, according to the BOK.
The import price index, in terms of the local currency, gained 0.9 percent on-month to 111.17.
