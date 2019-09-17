Opera '1945' features humanity of two women on front-line military brothels

Their lives come to a turning point as the Korean Peninsula was liberated from Japan in 1945. While waiting for a train to Korea at a makeshift shelter in Manchuria, Bunee and Misuko, who survived the war in the northern frontline, have to conceal the fact that Misuko is Japanese from Korean displaced people, who hate anything related to Japan. Bunee helps Misuko disguise herself as Bunee's mute sister to save her from resentful Koreans.