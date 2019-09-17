Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
FM calls for close interagency efforts for successful S. Korea-ASEAN summit
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Tuesday called for close cooperation between ministries and related agencies in preparing for a planned summit of leaders of Southeast Asian countries so as to produce a meaningful outcome.
South Korea is hosting a gathering of the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the southeastern port city of Busan slated for Nov. 25-27.
Former President Park's shoulder surgery successful: hospital
SEOUL -- Former President Park Geun-hye underwent shoulder surgery at a hospital in Seoul on Tuesday, and the operation was successful, the hospital and the Ministry of Justice said.
The surgery began at 8:30 a.m. at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in southern Seoul and lasted about two hours, they said.
(6th LD) S. Korea on high alert after 1st African swine fever case confirmed
SEJONG/SEOUL -- South Korea was on alert Tuesday to prevent the spread of African swine fever after the first case of the animal disease was confirmed near the border with North Korea.
The agriculture ministry announced the beginning of operations to slaughter some 4,000 pigs as a precautionary step.
Samsung sells more than 1 million Galaxy Note 10s in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has sold over 1 million Galaxy Note 10s in South Korea, making it the fastest Samsung smartphone to reach the milestone.
Sales of the Note 10, released only in 5G model in the domestic market on Aug. 23, surpassed the milestone 25 days after its launch on Monday, Samsung said. The first-month performance is the best among the Galaxy S and Note series, and more than double that of its predecessor, the Note 9, the firm said.
S. Korea to spend over 1 tln won to nurture content creators
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to spend more than 1 trillion won (US$841 million) in funds and corporate guarantees as part of its broad plan to harness the growing global influence of Korean culture as an economic growth engine, according to the government Tuesday.
The financial plan was announced as part of the government's three-point strategy to nurture South Korea's content market, which currently represents 2.6 percent of the global content market worth $2.3 trillion.
Korean shipbuilders may bag more orders after Saudi oil attack
SEOUL -- South Korean shipbuilders may receive more orders following drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's crude processing facilities, analysts here said Tuesday, as the incident is likely to push up demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers and offshore facilities.
Saudi Arabia shut down about half of its oil production Saturday following a series of drone attacks that damaged two key oil installations. The Saudis said that the closure will affect 5.7 million barrels of crude production a day, about 5 percent of the world's daily oil production.
BTS agency rejects dating rumor about member Jungkook
SEOUL -- The management agency of boy band BTS refuted a dating rumor involving the band's youngest member, Jungkook, on Tuesday.
The rumor originated from CCTV footage of a couple on the resort island of Geoje, which was circulated online. The image shows a man hugging a woman from behind in a shop, causing some people to allege that Jungkook is in a romantic relationship.
Seoul stocks close nearly flat amid oil price concern
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed almost flat Tuesday as eased concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute offset woes over spiking oil prices, which could drag on Asia's fourth-largest economy. The South Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.11 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,062.33. Trade volume was moderate at 497 million shares worth 4.35 trillion won (US$3.65 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 465 to 348.
