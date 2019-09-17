Go to Contents
Foreign ministry reshuffles director-generals

21:33 September 17, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Tuesday conducted a reshuffle of director-generals for a range of key posts, including those handling North America and North Korean nuclear affairs.

The ministry appointed Ko Yun-ju, deputy secretary at the presidential National Security Office, as director-general for North American affairs and Lee Moon-hee, principal adviser to the foreign minister, as director-general for North Korean nuclear affairs.

It also named Park Yoon-joo, deputy director-general for North American affairs, as director-general for human resources. Kim Pil-woo, director-general for human resources, was appointed as director-general for European affairs.

Yang Dong-han, former deputy consul general at the Korean Consulate General in Chicago, was appointed as director-general for bilateral economic affairs.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

