3 Russian border guards wounded in attack from N. Korean boat: report
22:00 September 17, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Three Russian maritime border guards were injured by an armed attack from crew members of a North Korean vessel in the East Sea, Russia's Tass news agency reported on Tuesday.
Citing the Russian Federal Security Service, the report said the North Korean vessel with more than 45 aboard "carried out an armed attack" against the members of a monitoring group on a border guard ship.
The report added two North Korean vessels and 11 motorboats, which had been poaching in Russia's exclusive economic zone, were detained.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)