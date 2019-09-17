S. Korea's spy chief visiting U.S. ahead of Moon-Trump summit
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Suh Hoon, the chief of the National Intelligence Service, is visiting the United States, parliamentary officials said Tuesday, apparently in preparation for President Moon Jae-in's trip to New York later this month.
"Suh left for the U.S. this week," an official from the National Assembly's intelligence committee said. The exact date of his departure and purpose of the trip remain unknown.
Moon plans to visit New York from Sept. 22-26 to attend a U.N. General Assembly meeting and hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, the presidential office said last week. Moon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the U.N. session on Sept. 24.
South Korea and the U.S. are still in consultations on a detailed timetable for the summit, according to Seoul officials.
