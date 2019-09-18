Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia to testify in Congress
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The top American diplomat for East Asia is scheduled to appear before Congress this week to testify on U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific region, two congressional websites showed Tuesday.
Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell will speak before both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
At 10 a.m., he will testify to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Hong Kong, alliances and partnerships, and other issues, according to the committee's website.
At 2 p.m., he will speak to the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia on U.S. interests in East Asia and the Pacific, as well as the budget for fiscal year 2020, according to the foreign affairs committee's website.
Among the possible topics of discussion are U.S.-North Korea denuclearization negotiations that are expected to resume later this month.
Other topics could include the current trade and historical row between South Korea and Japan, and its implications for trilateral security cooperation with the U.S., in addition to upcoming Seoul-Washington negotiations on burden sharing for the upkeep of American troops in the South.
