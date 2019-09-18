Korean-language dailies

-- African swine fever makes way into S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- After all, S. Korea faces ASF, next week to be critical (Kookmin Daily)

-- Without pathology paper, Cho Kuk's daughter would not have been admitted: school official (Donga llbo)

-- African swine fever reaches S. Korea after all (Seoul Shinmun)

-- African swine fever penetrates into S. Korea, putting nation on alert (Segye Times)

-- Prosecution investigating Cho Kuk on suspicions of ethics violations (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Four lawmakers-turned-ministers decide not to run in assembly elections next year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- With 100 pct mortality rate, African swine fever reaches S. Korea (Hankyoreh)

-- Rich S. Koreans line up to immigrate to Singapore (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't, ruling party seeking to enable automatic 2-year extension of rent at tenants' request (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- African swine fever confirmed in Paju, pork prices jump 33 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

