(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 18)

One thing is clear. Something is really going on between the two sides. But there are a number of reasons why we should not be overly optimistic about what will happen between them. Their past talks ― and the three dramatic meetings between Kim and Trump so far ― have proven that making North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons is a tricky, unpredictable process, and a "grand bargain," which Trump previously pursued, was only a pipe dream. Rather, we now know it will take a lot of time and that there are many conditions to be met in order to produce tangible results.