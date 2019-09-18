S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed African swine fever case
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its second confirmed case of African swine fever Wednesday at a farm near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly animal disease across the country.
The new case at a pig farm in Yeoncheon was confirmed a day after a suspected case of African swine fever was reported, according to the agriculture ministry.
The county near the border with North Korea is located about 48 kilometers away from Paju, where the first confirmed case of the disease was reported Tuesday.
The first confirmed case in South Korea came about four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).
Although African swine fever is not harmful to people, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available.
