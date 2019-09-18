Wednesday's weather forecast
09:16 September 18, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 27/14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 70
Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 0
Jeju 26/21 Sunny 0
Daegu 29/17 Cloudy 0
Busan 29/19 Cloudy 0
(END)
