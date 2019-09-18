Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:16 September 18, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 27/14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 70

Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 0

Jeju 26/21 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/17 Cloudy 0

Busan 29/19 Cloudy 0

