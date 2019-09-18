After brilliant turnaround, left-hander shut down for season to rest for Olympic qualification

Yang is a lock to be named to the final South Korean roster on Oct. 3, and he will have to be the same inning-eating monster that he has been all year. He and SK Wyverns' left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun will serve as South Korea's top two starters. While Kim will pitch in the postseason in October as the Wyverns will vie for their second straight Korean Series, Yang will take part in early national team training featuring players from non-playoff clubs.