Seoul stocks open lower ahead of FOMC meeting
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Wednesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors await the results of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting and continue to fret over volatile oil prices.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.60 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,058.73 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The KOSPI had been on a winning streak in the previous eight sessions on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.
The Federal Reserve is set to make a rate decision on Wednesday (U.S. time).
"Seoul stocks, already hit by U.S.-China trade tensions, now face another risk. If the disruption at Saudi Aramco's facilities is prolonged and leads to a supply shortage, Korean chemical firms and refiners would be hit hard," Ha In-whan, an analyst at Meritz Securities Co., said.
Oil refiners remained in negative terrain, with No. 1 refiner SK Innovation falling 1.8 percent and leading chemical firm LG Chem shedding 0.8 percent.
Technology stocks kept the main index from falling further. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.65 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)