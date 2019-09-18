S. Korea, Saudi Arabia join hands to commercialize medium-small nuclear reactor

The modular reactor is a multipurpose unit developed by the state-run Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute beginning in 1997 that received basic design authorization in South Korea in 2012. SMART has an output of 365 megawatts of thermal power and is able to generate 110 megawatts of electric power, and it has been designed specifically to win orders from countries that need small and medium-sized reactors. Market watchers said there is a demand for smaller reactors that generate only a tenth of the power of more conventional power units in places like the Middle East and Southeast Asia.