Hankook Tire to supply tires to Audi Q8
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, said Wednesday it has signed a deal to supply tires for Audi's new Q8 sport-utility vehicle.
In June last year, Hankook Tire began to supply the high-performance Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV tires for the Q8 in the form of original equipment (OE) tires, the company said in a statement.
The company didn't give an exact time frame for the supply deal or the value of the deal.
The tiremaker has supplied tires to Audi vehicles, such as the A3, A4, Q3, Q5, Q7 and New Audi TT and New RS5 Coupe.
Supplying OE tires to car manufacturers does not generate much revenue for tiremakers, but securing big companies as clients helps improve their brand image and can lead to the raising of product prices down the line.
For tiremakers, it is more profitable to sell replacement equipment (RE) tires in after-sales markets.
To enhance its global brand image, the tiremaker has shipped products to nearly 50 foreign carmakers, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.
In the January-June period, Hankook's net profit plunged 37 percent to 205 billion won (US$172 million) from 324 billion won a year earlier.
Hankook Tire earns over 80 percent of its total sales from abroad. It has eight plants whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia.
