S. Korea appoints ex-deputy NIS director as new ambassador to Israel

10:55 September 18, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday appointed a former deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as its new ambassador to Israel, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Suh Dong-gu, who served as the first deputy NIS director from June 2017 to August this year, will succeed Choi Yong-hwan as Seoul's top envoy in Israel.

Before his stint at the spy agency, Suh worked as a career diplomat for decades, serving in various overseas posts, including in the United States, the United Nations, Canada and Pakistan.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

