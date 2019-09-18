S. Korea appoints ex-deputy NIS director as new ambassador to Israel
10:55 September 18, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday appointed a former deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as its new ambassador to Israel, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Suh Dong-gu, who served as the first deputy NIS director from June 2017 to August this year, will succeed Choi Yong-hwan as Seoul's top envoy in Israel.
Before his stint at the spy agency, Suh worked as a career diplomat for decades, serving in various overseas posts, including in the United States, the United Nations, Canada and Pakistan.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword