Hyundai Construction Equipment breaks ground for reliability assessment center
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., a construction equipment maker under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Wednesday it has started the construction of its new reliability assessment center in South Korea.
The company said it will invest 77 billion won (US$64 million) to build the center in Yongin, just south of Seoul, with the center to be completed by August, 2020.
Hyundai Construction Equipment said the center will conduct various tests to guarantee the quality and lifetime of its products.
Hyundai Construction Equipment posted 1.6 trillion won in sales in the first half, down 11.6 percent from a year earlier, while its operating profit plunged 17.3 percent on-year to 113.1 billion won.
