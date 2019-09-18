Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed African swine fever case
SEOUL -- South Korea reported its second confirmed case of African swine fever Wednesday at a farm near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly animal disease across the country.
The new case at a pig farm in Yeoncheon was confirmed a day after another case of African swine fever was reported, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
----------------
U.S. ready to resume nuke talks with N. Korea: top official
WASHINGTON -- The United States is ready to resume denuclearization talks with North Korea, but will maintain sanctions on the regime for now, a top U.S. official said Tuesday.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell made the remarks in a prepared statement for the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia ahead of his scheduled testimony Wednesday.
----------------
S. Korea unveils measures to cope with population decline
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday unveiled a set of measures to tackle demographic challenges in areas ranging from the military to schools as Asia's fourth-largest economy faces a rapidly aging population resulting from its chronically low birthrate.
Last year, South Korea's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- hit a record low of 0.98, much lower than the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 51 million.
----------------
S. Korea to set up 300 bln-won fund for fintech firms
SEOUL -- South Korea will set up a fund of 300 billion won (US$252 million) to help channel more funds into fintech firms, the head of the financial regulator said Wednesday.
Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Eun Sung-soo made the remarks at a meeting with executives from fintech firms, as South Korea pushes to become a global test bed for fintech firms.
----------------
N. Korean propaganda outlet demands return of restaurant workers who defected to S. Korea
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday called for the immediate return of a group of North Korean restaurant workers living in South Korea after a mass defection in 2016, claiming a human rights watchdog confirmed all of them were kidnapped.
Twelve female workers of the Ryukyung Restaurant, a North Korean establishment in Ningbo, China, arrived in South Korea in April 2016, along with their male manager. Critics have raised suspicions that South Korea's spy agency might have pulled strings behind the rare group defection made public a few days ahead of general elections.
----------------
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia join hands to commercialize medium-small nuclear reactor
SEOUL -- South Korea and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together for the commercialization of an advanced medium-small nuclear reactor, the science ministry said Wednesday.
The agreement for advancing SMART, or the System-integrated Modular Advanced Reactor program, came at bilateral talks held on the sidelines of a general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
----------------
Speaker to leave for Slovakia, Hungary, Kazakhstan
SEOUL -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang will kick off a three-nation trip Wednesday afternoon to boost ties with his counterparts there and attend an annual meeting of European and Asian parliamentary leaders.
Moon will visit Slovakia later in the day and then fly to Hungary on Friday to meet with his counterparts to discuss ways to strengthen ties between South Korea and the Visegrad Group, a cultural and political alliance of four Central European nations -- the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
(END)