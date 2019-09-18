Seoul to offer free moonlight tour of Joseon-era city wall
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Wednesday that it will provide free tours of its ancient city wall under the moonlight.
The moonlight tour that takes participants to old roads and villages along the defensive stone wall built during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) will take place on Sept. 24 and 26 and Oct. 15 and 17, the city said, adding that heritage commentators will accompany them.
The nighttime program is available only for 35 adults at each time on a first-come-first-served basis. Participants can apply via the city's reservation system (http://yeyak.seoul.go.kr).
Reservation will start at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, for September participants and at 10:00 a.m., Oct. 7, for October ones, the city said.
