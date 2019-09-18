S. Korean TV show 'The Fan' to be remade in Thailand
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean music variety show, "The Fan" by SBS, will be remade by a Thai broadcaster next year, the Korean TV network said Wednesday.
SBS said it has reached an agreement with Workpoint TV, a Thai general entertainment network, to allow the latter to remake its "The Fan."
The title of the Thai edition will be "Fan Wars." It will be broadcast in January next year.
First aired in November 2018, "The Fan" is a music variety program where a cast of celebrities recommend unknown rookie singers and viewers choose a winner from among them.
Workpoint TV has successfully remade South Korean mega-hit TV shows "The Masked Singer" and "I Can See Your Voice."
