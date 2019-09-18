Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #Galaxy Fold #pre-order

2nd batch of Galaxy Fold sells out in S. Korea

11:30 September 18, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The second batch of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Fold sold out soon after pre-orders opened in South Korea Wednesday, industry officials said.

After the first batch of the foldable smartphones, estimated at around 3,000 units, sold out upon its launch on Sept. 6, Samsung and the nation's three mobile carriers started accepting pre-orders earlier in the day, and those pre-orders are already closed, they said.

Visitors to KT Corp.'s smartphone shop in Seoul look at Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Fold in this photo provided by KT on Sept. 17, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung sold unlocked Galaxy Fold on its online mall starting at midnight, selling out in 15 minutes, while three carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- started pre-orders for Galaxy Fold at 9 a.m.

The smartphones sold by the telecom operators will be registered starting from Sept. 26, they said.

Galaxy Fold was priced at 2.4 million won (US$2,014) in the domestic market and is only available in 5G model.

Samsung's first foldable phone enjoyed huge popularity among early adopters in South Korea despite its expensive price, but the company has released only limited number of the device, resulting in shortage supplies at an early stage.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK