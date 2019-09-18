Seoul shares turn higher late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks turned higher late Wednesday morning as concerns eased over potential oil supply disruption stemming from attacks in Saudi Arabia.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.44 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,068.77 as of 11:20 a.m. The index extended its winning streak to a ninth consecutive session on Tuesday on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.
Saudi Aramco's announcement that it has revived over 40 percent of affected capacity of the damaged Abqaiq facility helped calm market fears, analysts said.
But they expected the main index to move in a tight range as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on rates on Wednesday (U.S. time). The Fed has been widely expected to lower interest rates this month due to slowing global economic growth.
Tech and auto stocks led the market gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.3 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor gaining 1.2 percent.
Among decliners, leading chemical firm LG Chem fell 0.5 percent, No. 1 refiner SK Innovation shed 1.2 percent and leading steelmaker POSCO was down 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.25 won from the previous session's close.
