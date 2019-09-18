BOK board member voices need to spur private spending amid low inflation
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's expected inflation may soon approach a "dangerous level" should its low price increases be left to continue, a member of the central bank's monetary policy board said Wednesday, stressing the need for a rate cut in the near future to help spur consumption.
"Currently, the real economy, in one word, is slow," Shin In-seok, a member of the rate-setting board at the Bank of Korea (BOK), said in a meeting with reporters.
Shin said the ongoing downturn facing Asia's fourth-largest economy may have been prompted by a slowdown in global trade that began in late 2018 and that it may lead to a serious cut in the country's growth rate this year.
The local economy has already faced a similar problem in 2012, when a dip in global trade led to a sharp drop in exports, which in turn forced local businesses to greatly reduce their facility investment, he noted.
"As a result, our economy posted 2.4 percent growth in 2012, which is the lowest in history when excluding the year of the global financial crisis," he said.
"This year, the growth rate is expected to remain lower than that of 2012, at around 2 percent," he added.
In July, the central bank forecast the local economy to grow 2.2 percent this year, down from 2.5 percent forecast three months earlier. The downward revision also came after the central bank slashed the policy rate to the current 1.5 percent, marking its first rate cut in three years.
"What is more worrisome in 2019 than 2012 is the movement of price increases," Shin said.
The country's consumer prices have remained far below the annual target of 2 percent set by the BOK for years, gaining only 0.5 percent in the first eight months of the year, the lowest since the country began compiling related data in 1965.
The real and more serious problem will begin when such low price rises begin to affect investor sentiment by permanently reducing their expectation for price hikes, the board member said.
"First, if the expected inflation falls below the target rate and nears the 0 percent range, there is a risk that it may undermine consumer sentiment. Second, a drop in expected inflation may offset the effect of monetary policies," Shin said.
"It is very possible that low price increases over the past six years may have already reduced the expected inflation of our country's economic players," he added.
Shin stopped short of explicitly calling for a rate reduction but clearly stressed the need for efforts to promote local spending and investment.
Shin is also said to be one of the two board members who supported an immediate rate reduction in the latest monetary policy board meeting, held Aug. 30, which voted 5-2 to keep the base rate frozen at 1.5 percent.
The monetary policy board is set to hold its next meeting Oct. 16.
