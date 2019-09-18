Samsung heir meets Saudi crown prince to discuss business
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during his visit to the Middle Eastern nation to discuss business opportunities, according to local news reports Wednesday.
The two held a meeting Tuesday during Lee's visit to Saudi Arabia to check its construction affiliate Samsung C&T Corp.'s metro construction project in the capital city of Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency said.
"During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom in the fields of technology, industry, construction, energy, smart cities and great opportunities for cooperation between the Kingdom and Samsung Group," the state-run news agency said.
The meeting took place nearly three months after Lee and the prince met in Seoul in late June to discuss ways to step up collaboration in various fields, including 5G technology.
Samsung C&T formed a consortium with FCC Construction of Spain and Alstom of France in 2013 to build six subway lines covering 168 kilometers in Riyadh. The project, Saudi Arabia's first public transportation construction project, is expected to be completed by 2020, the firm said.
The 51-year-old Lee is the largest shareholder with a 17.1 percent stake in Samsung C&T, which in turn holds a 5 percent share in Samsung Electronics, the conglomerate's crown jewel.
The construction project is part of Samsung's business presence in Saudi Arabia, South Korea's biggest trading partner in the Middle East and No. 1 crude exporter to Asia's fourth-largest economy.
It was the Samsung heir's first overseas trip since the Supreme Court's ruling on his bribery case on Aug. 29 and his sixth visit to the company's factories and facilities since Japan tightened export regulations on high-tech materials in July.
The top court overturned a lower court ruling that suspended the jail sentence for Lee on a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye. With the court decision, Lee has to prepare for another trial.
