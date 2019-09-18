Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea going all-out to stem spread of African swine fever
SEOUL -- South Korea remained alert on Wednesday to stem the spread of African swine fever across the country after reporting its second confirmed case of the deadly animal disease at a farm near the heavily fortified border with North Korea.
The new case at a pig farm in Yeoncheon was confirmed a day after another case of African swine fever was reported, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to cope with population decline
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday unveiled a set of measures to tackle demographic challenges in areas ranging from the military to schools as Asia's fourth-largest economy faces a rapidly aging population resulting from its chronically low birthrate.
Last year, South Korea's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- hit a record low of 0.98, much lower than the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 51 million.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon declares support for int'l press freedom initiative
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in formally expressed support Wednesday for a major press freedom initiative by Reporters Without Borders and asked the group to help fight against "fake news."
Moon greeted Christophe Deloire, secretary general of the Paris-based international non-governmental organization, also known as Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF), at his office Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae opens special webpage on Japan's export restrictions
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae launched a special Japanese-language popup service Wednesday on its official website as part of efforts to publicize Seoul's position on Tokyo's export restrictions.
The service has been added to the Korean and English sites, offering translated scripts of President Moon Jae-in's remarks on the matter, footage of related press briefings with Japanese subtitles and infographics.
-----------------
More LKP lawmakers, officials shave their heads demanding justice minister's resignation
SEOUL -- Three more current and former lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) shaved their heads on Wednesday in protest of President Moon Jae-in's appointment of his embattled aide Cho Kuk as the new justice minister.
Rep. Lee Ju-young, a five-term LKP lawmaker now serving as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, and Rep. Shim Jae-chul, who formerly served as the Assembly's deputy speaker, had their heads shaved in front of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul after attending a party meeting held there.
-----------------
Koreas may discuss easing military tensions as way to provide security guarantee for Pyongyang: official
SEOUL -- South and North Korea could discuss practical ways to ease military tensions as a way to provide a security guarantee demanded by Pyongyang in its denuclearization talks with the United States, a high-ranking unification ministry official said Wednesday.
North Korea and the United States are likely to resume working-level nuclear talks soon, after February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal over differences on how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with corresponding measures by Washington.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend winning streak to 9th day on eased oil concerns
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended higher Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a ninth day on eased concerns over oil prices following a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.40 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 2,070.73. Trade volume was moderate at 597 million shares worth 4.6 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 404 to 395.
-----------------
USFK: Several bases ready for return to S. Korea
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea said Wednesday it has already made 15 bases available for return to South Korea after concerns flared up about the health of the alliance following Seoul's announcement that it will seek an early return of 26 American military bases.
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae made the announcement on the return of the bases late last month, spurring speculation that the decision may reflect cracks in the alliance after Seoul decided to end a military information-sharing pact with Japan despite U.S. objections.
-----------------
