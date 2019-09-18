Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
SUWON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 50s, now in jail, has been identified as the prime suspect in South Korea's worst serial murder case, which has remained unsolved for about 30 years, police said Wednesday.
The man is suspected of involvement in at least one of the deaths of 10 women who were raped and brutally killed in rural villages of Hwaseong, south of Seoul, between 1986 and 1991.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said it identified the major suspect after the state forensic agency found that DNA collected from a victim's underwear matched with his.
More than 2 million police officers, a record number for a single case, have been mobilized to investigate the incidents.
Though the suspect was identified, he will not be punished in the case as the statute of limitations expired in April 2006.
Police said they will continue to probe into whether the suspect was responsible for the other women's deaths.
The crime was used as the main inspiration for the hit 2003 Korean movie "Memories of Murder."
(END)