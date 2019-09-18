(LEAD) Trump says he will name hostages envoy as new nat'l security adviser
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will name the current envoy for hostage negotiations, Robert O'Brien, as his new national security adviser.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter, days after he fired John Bolton over disagreements on policies including how to denuclearize North Korea.
"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor," Trump wrote. "I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"
O'Brien served as a foreign policy adviser to several Republican presidential campaigns, according to news reports. He will be Trump's fourth national security adviser.
The president clashed repeatedly with Bolton, who took a hard-line stance on North Korea, Iran and other regimes.
Bolton's departure raised optimism for denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang that have stalled since the no-deal summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.
O'Brien served as a U.S. representative to the U.N. General Assembly in 2005 when Bolton was U.S. ambassador to the U.N.
He is an attorney by training.
