(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 19)
Fukushima dumping plan
Contaminated water is not just Japan's problem
South Korea has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct an on-site inspection of the now-disabled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and contaminated water from the reactors that went into meltdown.
This is a step in the right direction because the Japanese government is apparently tilting toward discharging contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean despite the possible environmental damage. This is an option Tokyo has long considered since the nuclear disaster caused by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011 as it is storage facilities are expected to be full by 2022.
But if that contaminated water is released into the ocean, it may affect the marine ecosystems of South Korea and other nations in the Asia-Pacific region. It could become a serious global challenge.
It was quite natural for Seoul to call for Tokyo's sincere efforts to cope with the issue through collaboration with the international community, but the latter has remained lukewarm to the request, according to the South Korean government. Instead, senior Japanese officials, including Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada, have expressed their support for the idea of dumping tainted water into the ocean.
What's more worrisome is that some Japanese are seeing Korea's protest in the context of an ongoing bilateral trade dispute. This is a shame. The release of contaminated water will affect not only Japan and South Korea, but also the rest of the world. This is certainly an issue that needs global monitoring and cooperation.
In a keynote speech at the IAEA's general conference in Vienna, Monday, South Korean First Vice Science Minister Mun Mi-ock claimed Japan is ignorant of the fear and anxiety being generated throughout the world by the discharge plan.
Mun said the ecological impact from a possible discharge should be assessed in an objective and scientific way, saying the IAEA should act now "so as not to burden future generations."
"Japan must take substantive and transparent measures and actions that can ensure the health and safety of the world and safeguard the environment," she said.
It is estimated that more than 1.1 million tons of water that were used to try and cool the melting reactors are being kept in giant tanks at the Fukushima plant. According to Japan, about 200 tons of radioactive water have been pumped out of the damaged reactors every day for the past eight years.
Instead of building more storage or evaporation facilities, Japan is looking at the easiest ― and cheapest ― way to resolve the problem: dumping. This should not happen.
Regrettably, the Japanese government has been passive in sharing information about the impact the nuclear disaster has had on the environment and people. It appears to be taking a similar stance on the contaminated water issue as well.
On Monday, Naokazu Takemoto, Japan's science and technology minister, even maintained that Japan will not accept the "unscientific positions" of certain countries.
We urge Japan to act more responsibly in dealing with the problem. It is not a domestic issue for Japan, but a problem that all concerned nations should tackle through concerted efforts.
