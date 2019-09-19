(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 19)

The results of the prosecution's investigation of Cho and his family are eagerly awaited. His wife, a professor at a local university, will most likely be summoned for questioning. His cousin was already arrested. That's not all. Cho lied at a confirmation hearing and a press conference, and his wife has been indicted for fabricating documents to help her daughter get into a better school. If Cho and Moon turn their faces from the professors' demand, it is difficult to predict what will happen next.