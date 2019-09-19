Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Sept. 19

08:57 September 19, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Ceremony marking 1st anniversary of last year's inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang

-- Follow-up on probe on justice minister's corruption allegations

-- Seoul mayor's press briefing on plan to revamp Gwanghwamun Square

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea

-- Financial market movement after U.S. Fed's rate cut
(END)

