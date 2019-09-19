Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 September 19, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/13 Cloudy 20

Incheon 24/14 Cloudy 20

Suwon 26/13 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 26/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 24/11 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/15 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/14 Sunny 10

Jeju 26/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/17 Sunny 10

Busan 25/19 Sunny 10

(END)

