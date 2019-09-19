Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 September 19, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/13 Cloudy 20
Incheon 24/14 Cloudy 20
Suwon 26/13 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 26/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 24/11 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/15 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/12 Sunny 0
Gwangju 27/14 Sunny 10
Jeju 26/20 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/17 Sunny 10
Busan 25/19 Sunny 10
(END)
Keyword