Money supply growth hits 5-month low in July
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow in July though the rate of the increase slowed to a five-month low, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's M2 came to 2,808.1 trillion won (US$2.35 trillion) as of end-July, up 0.3 percent from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marks the slowest on-month growth since February when the amount gained 0.2 percent from a month earlier.
Still, it marks the 10th consecutive month of increase since September 2018, when the amount slipped 0.1 percent on-year.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It is a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities.
