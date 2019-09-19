Dyson unveils new vacuum cleaner, air purifiers in S. Korea
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- British home appliance maker Dyson Ltd. on Thursday introduced its latest vacuum cleaner and air purifiers.
The V11 220 Air Watts CF features the strongest suction power among its cordless vacuum cleaner lineup since its launch in 2010, according to Dyson.
The latest product, costing 1.2 million won (US$996), has an LCD display that enables users to check how much running time they have left, and is equipped with unique "cyclone" technology and a battery pack that can operate for up to an hour.
"The new vacuum cleaner was developed to address rising concerns over indoor air quality and meet Korean consumers' needs for strong suction power," the company said.
The British company also introduced a floor standing purification fan and a purifier that feature both a cooling fan and heater, which are priced at 998,000 won and 1.09 million won, respectively.
Dyson said its microfilter technology can decompose formaldehyde molecules to improve air quality at home.
