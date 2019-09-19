S. Korea's top nuke envoy heads to U.S. for N.K. talks
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon left for the United States on Thursday for talks with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun ahead of an expected resumption of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
Lee's meeting with Biegun, set for Friday, is expected to focus on strategies for working-level nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and the North that are expected to take place as early as late this month.
Last week, the North expressed a willingness to hold talks with the U.S. in late September in what would be a resumption of the negotiating process that has been stalled February's no-deal summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"Since North Korea has offered to resume the talks, I expect there is a lot to discuss between Seoul and Washington. We could talk about what ideas we can provide to the U.S. when they start talking with the North on substantive matters," he told reporters at Incheon International Airport.
Lee and Biegun last met in Seoul in late August.
February's summit between Trump and Kim broke off without an agreement due to differences over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
On Monday, the North renewed its demand for a security guarantee and sanctions relief, saying it can discuss denuclearization only after threats to the regime are fully removed.
While in Washington, Lee also plans to meet other U.S. officials, possibly from the White House and the State Department, and scholars from think tanks there.
From Washington, Lee will fly to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, where he is expected to meet his new Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki and hold another round of talks with Biegun.
There is also a chance for a trilateral meeting between the top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, according to diplomatic sources.
Lee said that he has no plan to meet North Korean officials there.
