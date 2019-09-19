More than 210 rich people probed over alleged tax evasion
SEJONG, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Thursday that it has launched investigations into hundreds of rich people over alleged tax evasion in the latest crackdown on tax dodgers.
The National Tax Service said the latest crackdown targeted 219 people, including owners of companies and their children, though it did not identify them by name.
The combined assets of the targeted people amount to 9.2 trillion won (US$7.7 billion). They own 41.9 billion won in assets on average.
The NTS said it has found suspected cases of tax evasion such as illicit transfers of wealth and the use of corporate funds for owners' children studying in foreign countries.
The tax agency said it will refer some cases to the prosecution if people are found to have evaded taxes.
The NTS has collected 10.7 trillion won in taxes from tax dodgers since 2017.
In December, the National Tax Service made public the names of 5,021 people and 2,136 companies, as well as the amount of money they had not paid, on its website in an attempt to pressure them into paying their dues.
