S. Korea eyes nuclear decommissioning sector
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Thursday it will help local firms penetrate deeper into the global nuclear power plant decommissioning sector, expanding its traditional clout in the burgeoning yet promising area.
In April, the country unveiled a blueprint to foster the nuclear decommissioning industry, with the aim of becoming one of the top five global players in the field by the mid-2030s.
The global market for the nuclear plant decommissioning industry is estimated at 123 trillion won (US$102 billion) through 2030, according to the ministry.
There are around 450 nuclear plants in operation around the globe, with the operation and decommissioning industries being mostly led by U.S. and European players, it said.
"As South Korea has been depending heavily on the construction segment of the nuclear power plant industry, it is vital for the country to reorganize its industrial structure and set eyes on other phases as well," said an official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The global market for new nuclear plants is estimated at $100 billion over the next 20 years, while demand for other follow-up projects, including operations and decommissioning, is widely expected to sharply rise down the road, according to the ministry.
The move is also vital for the country's nuclear power plant industry to diversify its portfolio, while taking advantage of the country's efforts to ease dependency on atomic energy, the ministry said.
The ministry said it is also currently in discussions with other trade-related organizations, including the Korea Trade Insurance Corp., to provide small and medium-sized firms with financial helps.
