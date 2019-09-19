Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Trump names hostages envoy as new nat'l security adviser
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday named the current envoy for hostage negotiations, Robert O'Brien, as his new national security adviser.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter, days after he fired John Bolton over disagreements on policies including how to denuclearize North Korea.
Seoul lifts movement ban on pig farms, revs up quarantine to tackle swine fever
SEJONG -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Thursday it has lifted the 48-hour movement ban on local pig farms as the country accelerates efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF) here.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs imposed a nationwide standstill on all pig farms, slaughterhouses and feed factories across the country on Tuesday morning after the country confirmed the first case of ASF in Paju near the heavily fortified border with North Korea.
(LEAD) City expected to delay plan to revamp Gwanghwamun Square
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government on Thursday hinted at delaying an ambitious plan to develop Gwanghwamun Square, a plaza in the city's center that has become a symbol of democracy following candlelight vigils demanding former President Park Geun-hye's exit.
"We are prepared to do anything for a major project involving the new Gwanghamun Plaza. We will not cling to the project schedule," Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said in a press conference, declining to give details of a new timetable.
S. Korea, Bulgaria to hold summit in Seoul next week
SEOUL -- South Korea and Bulgaria will have summit talks in Seoul next week on strengthening partnerships in such fields as trade, investment and energy, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is scheduled to begin a three-day official trip to South Korea next Wednesday at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.
S. Korea's top nuke envoy heads to U.S. for N.K. talks
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon left for the United States on Thursday for talks with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun ahead of an expected resumption of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
Lee's meeting with Biegun, set for Friday, is expected to focus on strategies for working-level nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and the North that are expected to take place as early as late this month.
Samsung to further cement No. 1 position in DRAM market in Q3: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to strengthen its leading spot in the global DRAM market in the third quarter despite generally weak chip demand, an industry report showed Thursday.
The Korean tech giant's share in the DRAM market was expected to reach 47 percent in the July-September period, up from 41 percent and 43 percent in the first and second quarters, respectively, according to the market researcher IHS Markit.
Unification minister highlights progress in easing tensions with N.K. after Pyongyang summit
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Thursday that cross-border military tensions between the two Koreas have declined significantly thanks to the implementation of their summit agreements last year.
Kim made the remark during an event in Seoul to mark the first anniversary of the third inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last year.
Samsung Electronics' share price rallies on hopes for chip recovery
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s share price rallied this month on hopes for a recovery in the memory chip market and earnings in the upcoming quarters.
Shares of Samsung Electronics, the top market cap in South Korea's main KOSPI market, was trading at a 52-week high of 48,750 won as of 11:18 a.m., up 2.2 percent from the previous session's close.
Students of Korea's top 3 universities to hold candlelight vigils against justice minister
SEOUL -- Students at South Korea's three most prestigious universities are to hold candlelight vigils on their campuses in Seoul Thursday night to protest President Moon Jae-in's appointment of his embattled aide Cho Kuk as justice minister.
It will be the first time that students of Seoul National University (SNU), Korea University and Yonsei University simultaneously hold an anti-Cho candlelight rally after the corruption allegations involving the Cho family surfaced last month.
Seoul stocks extend gains late Thurs. morning
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Thursday morning as major techs rallied on recovering dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip prices and market sentiment improved following the U.S. Fed's rate cut.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.84 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,081.57 as of 11:15 a.m. The index has risen for the past nine sessions amid hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.
