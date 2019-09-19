S. Korea, Japan to hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo this week
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) --- South Korea and Japan will hold director-general-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo this week amid tensions over Tokyo's export restrictions and wartime forced labor, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific Affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, will meet his new Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest, according to a press release by the ministry.
Tensions between the two countries remain high following Japan's recent export curbs seen as political retribution for last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings against Japanese firms over colonial-era forced labor.
The planned working-level talks apparently reflect the will of the two countries' diplomatic authorities to continue communication to prevent further escalation of tensions in their bilateral ties.
During their talks, Kim and Takizaki are expected to discuss the possibility of talks between Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her new Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, during the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week.
Should the ministerial talks take pace, it would mark their first meeting since Tokyo's top diplomat was appointed in a recent Cabinet reshuffle.
