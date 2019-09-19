8 companies to recall over 56,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Toyota Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and six other firms will recall more than 56,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
Toyota, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and FMK, which sells Ferraris and Maseratis in South Korea, have already begun recalling or plan to recall a total of 56,192 units in 37 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Toyota will recall 1,207 vehicles in eight models that include the Lexus ES300h sedan with a faulty braking system, the Camry sedan with airbag problems and the Prius C with a malfunctioning hybrid system, the ministry said.
Some 5,440 units of Nissan's Cube boxcar with a faulty electronic circuit system will be subject to recall as well, it said.
Mercedes-Benz plans to recall 1,038 units of its 15 models, such as the C200, GLA 220, and AMG S63 4MATIC+ for faulty parts involving the steering system or the airbag system.
Forty-eight units of the Ferrari 488 Spider model imported by FMK will also be recalled to fix faulty airbag and seat belt systems, it said.
Separately, the ministry has imposed 4.4 billion won (US$3.7 million) in fines on Toyota Motors, Honda Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. for the use of unqualified components in their models, while ordering them to recall the faulty parts, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)