Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kang summit prep

FM Kang to visit Busan to assess preparations for Nov. summit with ASEAN

15:48 September 19, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit the southeastern port city of Busan this week to check ongoing preparations for South Korea's summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations slated for November, her office said Thursday.

On Saturday, Kang will visit key summit sites, including the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center and Nurimaru APEC House, and meet related officials to discuss how to ensure the successful hosting of the summit.

South Korea and the 10-member regional bloc plan to hold the commemorative summit on Nov. 25 and 26 to mark the 30th year since the establishment of their sectoral dialogue relations and deepen their bilateral cooperation.

On Nov. 27, a separate summit session will take place in Busan involving South Korea and five ASEAN countries located around the Mekong River -- Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.

Seoul sees the envisioned summit as a crucial opportunity to accelerate the implementation of its New Southern Policy aimed at firming up cooperation with the ASEAN, an increasingly crucial partner for trade and diplomacy.

This photo, taken on Sept. 16, 2019, shows Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaking during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK