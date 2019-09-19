Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #star couple-childbirth

Actress Kim Tae-hee gives birth to second daughter

16:02 September 19, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer Rain, one of South Korea's most prominent star couples, had their second daughter on Thursday, the actress' management agency, Story J Company, said.

"We would like to share good news about Kim Tae-hee and Jung Ji-hoon couple's new family member. Kim gave birth to her second child, a daughter, today at a hospital in Seoul," the agency said in a statement. Jung Ji-hoon is Rain's real name.

"Both mother and daughter are in good health, and are resting with the care and blessings of their family." the agency said.

As an actress, Kim will do her best to restart her career as early as possible, the agency added.

The couple tied the knot in 2017. Kim gave birth to her first daughter in October the same year.

Since 2015, Kim has not appeared in any films or dramas.

Actress Kim Tae-hee gives birth to second daughter - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK