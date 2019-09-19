Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Fed's rate cut, tech rally send Seoul stocks up for 10th day
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended higher Thursday, extending their winning streak to a 10th day, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut and hopes for progress in upcoming U.S.-China trade talks boosted market sentiment here. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.62 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,080.35. Trade volume was moderate at 484 million shares worth 4.6 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 473 to 340.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon, Trump to hold talks Monday on peace process in New York
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in hopes to focus on how to move forward the Korea peace process when he holds summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York next week, as Pyongyang-Washington negotiations are expected to resume soon, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Their ninth bilateral summit will be held Monday on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly session, according to Choi Jong-kun, presidential secretary for peace planning. The exact time and venue will be announced later via a coordination with the White House, he added.
-----------------
DMZ hiking trails temporarily shut down due to African swine fever outbreak
SEOUL -- Hiking trails along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas will be temporarily closed starting Thursday following the outbreak of African swine fever in border areas, the government said.
The decision to suspend the hiking trails in Paju and Cherwon came shortly after South Korea confirmed two cases of African swine fever in Paju and Yeoncheon earlier this week.
-----------------
S. Korea calls for int'l cooperation over Fukushima water discharge
SEOUL -- South Korea has called for international cooperation to deal with a possible move by Japan to release contaminated water from its disabled Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean, the science ministry said Thursday.
First Vice Science Minister Mun Mi-ock and Uhm Jae-sik, the head of Seoul's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission met with the acting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and representatives from atomic energy regulators from seven countries in Vienna on Tuesday to outline Seoul's concerns, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
-----------------
Galaxy S10 5G best-selling model in S. Korea in Q2
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 with 5G connectivity was the top-selling smartphone model in South Korea in the second quarter, an industry report showed Thursday.
Samsung's first 5G smartphone released on April 5 accounted for 27 percent of the country's smartphone market in the April-June period, followed by LG Electronics Inc.'s V50 with 7 percent, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.
-----------------
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
BUSAN/SUWON -- A 56-year-old man, who has been identified as a key suspect in South Korea's worst serial murder case, denied any involvement in the killings, police said Thursday.
The man, currently serving a prison sentence for a separate crime, is a suspected perpetrator in at least three of the 10 deaths that are collectively known as the Hwaseong serial murder case that occurred in 1986-91.
(END)